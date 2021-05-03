Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

