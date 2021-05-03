Hermez Network Trading Up 11% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00013098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00880834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.28 or 0.09952470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00046547 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

