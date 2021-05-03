Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

AXP opened at $153.35 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

