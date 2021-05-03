Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Diageo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

