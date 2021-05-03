Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AON by 21.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AON by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $251.44 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.45. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

