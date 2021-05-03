Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

