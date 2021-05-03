Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

