Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

