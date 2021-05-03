Hikari Power Ltd Sells 686,070 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 4.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

