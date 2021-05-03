Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Hillenbrand worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

