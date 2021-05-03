Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.06 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $87.06 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 411,931,148,318 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

