Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

