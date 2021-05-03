Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $77.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

