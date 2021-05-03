Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Honda Motor by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Honda Motor by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

