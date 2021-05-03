Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

