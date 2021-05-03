Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

