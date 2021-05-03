Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.72. The stock had a trading volume of 249,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

