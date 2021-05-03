Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,218 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $498.66. 43,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.06 and a 200-day moving average of $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

