Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,977 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. 180,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

