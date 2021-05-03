HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $33,988,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.56.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $526.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.85 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.21 and a 52 week high of $574.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

