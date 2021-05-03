Humanscape Price Up 11.4% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Humanscape has a market cap of $92.07 million and approximately $41,415.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

