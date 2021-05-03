Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 276.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

