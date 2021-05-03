Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. 42,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.