Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

