Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $82.33 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.