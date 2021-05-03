HYCON (HYC) Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $632,011.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,980,434 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,980,433 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

