IBM Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 6,492 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

