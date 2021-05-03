IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Rollins by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.