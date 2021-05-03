IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $222.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

