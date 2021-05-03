IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,490,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $125.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.