IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Foods were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $41.46 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

