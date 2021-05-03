IBM Retirement Fund Sells 231 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,218,000 after purchasing an additional 589,610 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.65 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,642.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.