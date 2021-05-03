ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ICF International stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.30. 1,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.