IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $224.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.