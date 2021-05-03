IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

Shares of IEC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,590. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.08. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.