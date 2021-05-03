IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $26.66 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $26.66 million and $494,905.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00185363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.