Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

