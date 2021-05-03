Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $739,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

