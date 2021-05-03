Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $447.75 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.