Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $93.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

