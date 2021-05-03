Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Bender Robert & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,321 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 6.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Illumina were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $392.85. 7,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.