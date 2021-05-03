Illuvium Price Tops $61.89 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.89 or 0.00108263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and $717,138.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00065142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00280203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $682.26 or 0.01193539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.57 or 0.00742747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,256.85 or 1.00165165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

