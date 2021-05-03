ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday, February 15th.

ICCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,939. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ImmuCell has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

