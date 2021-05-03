Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.50 ($24.48).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Shares of LON IMB traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.49) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,507.50 ($19.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,615. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,499.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,466.70. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,696.50 ($22.16).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

