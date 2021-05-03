Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $27.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

