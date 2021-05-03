Independent Research Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €40.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.01 ($47.07).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.86. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

