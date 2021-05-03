Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00015109 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $456,556.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.00719733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.19 or 0.99955049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.