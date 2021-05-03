INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

