Inogen (INGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.47 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

