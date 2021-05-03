Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

